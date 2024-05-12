Give priority to Sabahans, urge engineers

KOTA KINABALU (May 12): The Association of Consulting Engineers (ACEM) Sabah Branch has proposed several measures to State Finance Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun to mitigate issues which are affecting the economic sustainability of its members, particularly in Sabah.

Among them were the enforcement of Scale of Fees (SOF) in both state and federal funded projects, the use of PUKONSA as mandatory perquisite for all firms to participate in any tenders in the state and reviewing the current threshold cost of physical projects of RM50 million to RM100 million for direct appointment of consultants in Sabah.

ACEM Branch chairman Datuk Ir Chin Shu Ying, who led the courtesy visit, said this would spur the economic viability of the consulting engineers when Indonesia opens its national capital Nusantara in Kalimantan in August this year.

He pointed out in a statement today that numerous federal-funded projects were secured by non-Sabahan giant firms which lead to loss of growth opportunity for the local players. The locals were appointed as submitting consultants with limited access and transfer of knowledge and expertise needed as part of the capacity building required by the locals. Millions of fees allocated for the state have been bypassed among local engineers and enjoyed fruitfully by non-Sabahan engineers. If prolonged, many local players will face financial constraint and forced to downsize or shut their business.

Chin said the collapse of local firms is inevitable if no affirmative action to control and redistribute wealth is taken immediately and aggressively.

ACEM Sabah opined that the Sabahan First Policy should be prioritized and upheld for projects implemented in Sabah and the State Ministry of Finance can be the economic driver by pushing economic reforms on the implementation and governance of project funds based on local content and to enforce Transfer of Knowledge policy to locals through joint venture and collaboration among expertise in the field.

Only then, the locals can maintain their leverage and continue to play the key primary role to access, process and deliver the job to completion.

ACEM Sabah also recommended the state to revert the supervision role to consulting engineers as this practice is in line with the Board of Engineers Malaysia (BEM) code of conduct.

In many years, this role has been omitted by both public and private sectors which is not in accordance to BEM and this eventually will raise concerns especially to the interest of the public and stakeholders.

Also present at the courtesy visit were Ir. Razalie bin Sindong, Ir. Mohd Arzahry bin Abdul Rahman, Ir. Tan Koh Yon and Ir. Amirul Hisham Datuk Hj. Ismail.

Meanwhile, another ACEM Sabah delegation made a courtesy call on Deputy Chief Minister cum Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Joachim Gunsalam.

Ir. Benny Song, Datuk Ir. Ts. Dr. Amarjit Singh, Ir. Wah Kheng Haw, Ir. Joe Primus Kayau, Ir. Lo Chong Chiun and Ir. Ts. KJ Tan raised some pressing issues faced by the members.

They also put up several proposals for the ministry consideration, including implementing Engineering Consultancy Practice, appointing ACEM members as technical persons to provide engineering and technical input to the councils under the ministry, giving prior to the locals first and adopting new technology know-how through incubating talents.