High TB cases serious concern

KOTA KINABALU (May 12): Tuberculosis (TB) cases in the country are still a serious concern, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He disclosed that a total of 8,856 TB cases were recorded in the country this year as of May 4, including 1,944 cases in Sabah.

Dzulkefly said the disease, caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis, was highly infectious and spread through the air.

“We advise people with signs and symptoms such as cough lasting more than two weeks, fever, night sweats, lack of appetite, weight loss and blood in the sputum to seek treatment immediately.

“TB patients need to be treated because without immediate treatment, it can cause death,” he said after officiating the 2024 World Malaria, Tuberculosis and Leprosy Day event at the Faculty of Medicine and Science Health, Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) here today.

Sabah health director Datuk Dr Asits Sanna was also present.

Dzulkefly said the disease can be cured by adhering to the prescribed treatment schedule with daily intake of anti-tuberculosis drugs for at least six months.

“Misunderstandings about tuberculosis, such as it being caused by ‘santau’ (black magic), need to be corrected,” he said.

Asked if the high number of TB cases was caused by undocumented migrants, he said the ministry was aware that some cases involved foreigners who entered the country illegally.

“This is a big challenge for the Sabah government and Health director.

“The important thing is for us to take care of our health. Let matters like not having documentation be dealt with by the government through the relevant authorities.

“Our focus is to provide treatment to individuals in need (as) they are potential carriers of infectious diseases,” he added.

Dzulkefly also said the Ministry of Health (MOH) aims for zero new local leprosy cases by 2030.

He said the cumulative leprosy cases until the 18th epidemiological week as of May 4 were at 66 nationwide, including 24 cases in Sabah.

“The targeted efforts to detect and treat leprosy cases early in the field need to be intensified as a step towards achieving the target of zero new local leprosy cases,” he said.

Dzulkefly said the ministry also provided the single-dose rifampicin as a prophylaxis to leprosy contacts and at-risk communities to prevent the spread of leprosy.

During the same period this year until May 4, he said a total of 120 cases of human malaria infection and 683 cases of zoonotic malaria infection were recorded nationwide, with five cases of human malaria infection and 404 cases of zoonotic infection in Sabah.

The minister also disclosed that 401 projects to upgrade clinics and strengthen healthcare facilities nationwide are in progress this year, with an estimated cost of RM150 million.

He said in Sabah alone, 55 of these projects, costing RM21.5 million, are underway and expected to be completed by the end of the year.

“We are committed to completing these projects soon,” he said.

Dzulkefly also said that three ‘sick’ projects under the Health Ministry in Sabah have been identified, namely the construction of the Sikuati Health Clinic in Kudat and upgrading works at Papar Hospital and Tambunan Hospital’s outpatient department.

Dzulkefly later paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor at his official residence at Seri Gaya.

He was accompanied by his Political Secretary, Mohammad Faisal Ismail and Dr Asits.

Also present was the Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister, Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan.