Jepak rep: Communicate community issues through right channels to enable action to be taken

BINTULU (May 12): Various issues in the community should be communicated through the right channels to the authorities concerned so that immediate action can be taken, said Jepak assemblyman Iskandar Turkee.

He said all parties such as parents, community, village leaders and authorities, as well as elected representatives, need to be concerned about the issues that arise.

“Parents who see their children’s suspicious behaviour related to drug abuse should immediately report to the police,” said Iskandar, who is the former director of the state’s National Anti-Drug Agency, during the Randau Solidariti Komuniti (RSK) Bintulu 2024 programme at the Kampung Hilir Kuala Tatau multipurpose hall here on Saturday.

The programme was organised by the Sarawak Social Development Council, the Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development and the Bintulu Division Resident Office and the Tatau District Office.

Also present were the administrative officer of the Bintulu Divisional Resident Office Sharpini Daud, the administrative officer of the Tatau District Office Raden Azamry Raden Perhan and Penghulu Haliza Mudin.

Commenting on the programme, Iskandar said there were several exciting activities involving the young people.

“If they are involved in activities they are interested in, they will not fall into social problems,” he added.

Talks were also held by relevant government agencies and Iskandar said with all the informative information shared with the locals, it actually complements the efforts of the agencies involved in tackling social problems in the society.

Meanwhile, Iskandar also highlighted several other local issues that he had raised during the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting such as the village extension scheme, water supply problem and other development issues.

“We are not talking in a coffee shop, we are voicing the problems of the people in the State Assembly after I have received information from leaders such as Pemanca, Penghulu and the village chief,” he said.

He congratulated the organiser for organising the RSK programme, which is close to his heart.

“We are grateful to the leadership of the YAB Premier of Sarawak for his concern in overcoming the problems of the people including social problems, drug problems, crime and security in the community,” he added.

Many activities were held during the programme such as talks and exhibition booths by the government agencies, lucky draws and sports.

Among the agencies involved were the Bintulu Welfare Office, Bintulu Health Office, Malaysian Construction Academy, Social Security Organisation Bintulu Office, Amanah Saham Nasional Berhad Bintulu, Universiti Putra Malaysia Bintulu Campus, Mara Junior Science College, Malaysian Skills Institute and Tatau Police Headquarters.