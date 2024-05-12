Kanowit lass Hermina Anthony wins Pekit Kumang Siol Kandis 2024 beauty pageant

KUCHING (May 12): Kanowit lass Hermina Anthony has been crowned Kumang (winner) during the Pekit Kumang Siol Kandis 2024 beauty pageant.

She bested eight other contestants during the beauty pageant held at SJK Chung Hua No 3 in Padungan here last night.

Hermina, who managed to captivate a panel of four judges with her beauty and intelligence, brought home the grand prize of RM3,000, a sash, a trophy and a bouquet of flowers.

Hailing from Nanga Gremai in Kanowit, she is currently pursuing her Degree in Social Sciences (Development Planning and Management).

When met by The Borneo Post, she said she had only started participating in beauty pageants last year.

“I’m really happy and thankful to God for winning this award tonight,” she added.

Meanwhile, the first runner-up (Lulung) went to Avinorish Wisstin, 26, from Kota Samarahan who brought home RM2,000, a trophy and a bouquet of flowers.

Angline Johnatan, 23, from Nanga Maing Kakus in Tatau, was the second runner-up (Selinggar Matahari), bringing home RM1,000, a trophy and a bouquet of flowers.

Six other consolation prize winners each receive RM200.

The prizes were presented to the Kumang, first and second-runner-up winners by the Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.

Also present during the prize-giving ceremony were the permanent secretary for Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Irwan Zulkarnaen Mohd Hasbie and organising chairman Jos Jawa.

The event was jointly organised by Kampung Siol Kandis Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK) and Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) Siol Kandis branch.