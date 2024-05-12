Marudi rep condemns practice of making personal attacks in election campaigning  

MIRI (May 12): Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil says he is always ready to face any opponent vying for the Marudi seat in the next state election, but he refuses to welcome any challenge that comes with personal attacks.

The assemblyman, who is the current Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Sarawak, said he was all for ‘healthy politics’ during election campaign, but condemned dirty tactics such as those undertaken by his opponents in the last state polls where they resorted to making personal attacks and character-vilification of the other candidates.

“If you want to contest, raise the issues that you are fighting for and never make personal attacks by vilifying your opponent. That is unhealthy politics, the kind that will not last.

“I emphasise this because I am a representative elected by the people, and my job is to help bring progress and development for the people.

“I have heard rumours about certain parties wanting to oppose me in the upcoming state election. For me, there is no problem because we live in a democratic country and anyone can be nominated – as long as what happened in the last election would not be repeated,” he said this in his speech for the ‘Mantar Gawai Dayak 2024’ dinner at the Eastwwod Valley Golf and Country Club here, on Saturday.

Hosted by the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Marudi Service Centre, the event welcomed more than 1,000 guests, not only from Miri but also from other parts of Sarawak.

Adding on, Penguang highlighted the event’s theme ‘Bersatu Kita Teguh’ (United We Stand Strong) as a significant message for the Iban community, especially those in his constituency Marudi.

“We must stand united and always help one another, so that we would remain strong.

“In this regard, I express gratitude to the people of Marudi, from all walks of life, for understanding the way I work, and for giving me such strong support in continuously developing and defending Marudi.

“I also call for all the disagreements that have happened in my area before, to not happen again because they could affect all the efforts to develop Marudi. Make peace, and let it become history,” he said, referring to certain disagreement that came out previously, some of which had gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, the ‘Mantar Gawai Dayak 2024’ dinner staged a variety of performances including a traditional Iban fashion show, as well as a special showcase by Dion Das – a talented Kuching boy who would represent Malaysia at the 2024 World Performing Arts Competition, in California, USA this July.

In addition, the event also announced a number of allocations meant for the organisation of the ‘Iban Language and Handicrafts Symposium, scheduled for August this year.

Of the amount, RM100,000 is from the Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg; RM50,000 from Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas; and RM30,000 from Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department Datuk John Sikie.

The symposium was proposed by Penguang himself, following the success of the ‘Ngepan Iban Symposium’ last year.