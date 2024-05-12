Mirians mourn passing of Dewan Negara President

MIRI (May 12): Hundreds of people came to the Borneo Evangelical Mission (BEM) Church here today to pay last respects to the late Datuk Mutang Tagal.

The political veteran from the Lun Bawang community passed away last Friday after he was admitted to the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur upon return from Azerbaijan on May 6.

He was 69.

Among the mourners at the church yesterday was Datu Antonio Kahti Galis, the advisor and past president of Federation of Orang Ulu Association of Sarawak Malaysia (Forum).

“It’s a great loss to Sarawak, to Malaysia, and especially to the Orang Ulu community.

“We could not be more proud when one of us got appointed as Senate President.

“He was indeed a person with high calibre; he had always been since we were in secondary school where he was the head prefect in SMK Limbang.

“He was also a very humble person, and always cared about other people,” said the former Miri Resident.

For the BEM Miri head Pastor Loter Sakai, Mutang’s passing was still a shock to many Mirians.

“It’s unexpected and we feel very sad, but what is certain is that it is all God’s will.

“Datuk Mutang Tagal was a friendly leader, and a very dear person in our hearts.”

A Premier of Sarawak’s political secretary Sam Laya hailed the late Mutang as ‘a great mentor, a fatherly figure and a true friend’.

“I have lots of fond memories of the late senator. I was a student when he was the MP for Bukit Mas (before the delineation into Limbang and Lawas parliamentary constituencies).

“It was him who persuaded me to leave legal practice in Kuala Lumpur and move to Miri in July 1997. We were partners in our law practice, Mutang and Sam Advocates and Solicitor, for a few years until 2005 when I started to venture on my own,” said Sam.

“Despite his high stature in the community, he always remained humble, and I will always remember that about him,” he added.