Mutang a statesman deeply loved by his community, says Batu Lintang rep

KUCHING (May 12): The late Senate President Datuk Mutang Tagal was a statesman who was deeply loved by his Lun Bawang community, said Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How.

He also described Mutang as ‘a veteran politician who understood the need for change in the country’s system’.

However, See felt that it was unfortunate that he never got the chance to congratulate Mutang over the latter’s appointment as the President of Dewan Negara in February this year.

“He was a statesman. He was already a very senior lawyer during my early days when I just started the legal practice. He then became a businessman, and I understand that he was quite successful,” See told reporters when met during a health screening programme at Aeon Mall here today.

Adding on, See regarded Mutang’s passing as a great loss to the country.

“I am quite familiar with his area, so I know the people from the villages there really loved him.

“He was very popular among those in his community,” said the assemblyman.

Mutang passed away at the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur last Friday after returning, ahead of schedule, from a working visit to Azerbaijian.

It was a historical moment on Feb 19 this year when Mutang, a Lun Bawang from Bario, was appointed as the Dewan Negara President, replacing Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar who had resigned to become the eighth Yang Di-Pertua Sarawak.

During the event at Aeon Mall, which was jointly run by the Batu Lintang Constituency Service Centre, See was also handing out roses to the women participants and visitors, in celebration of Mother’s Day.