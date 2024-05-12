Mutang’s body arrives in Miri, lying-in-state at BEM Airport Road Miri Church

MIRI (May 12): The late Senate President Datuk Mutang Tagal’s body is currently lying-in-state at the BEM Airport Road Miri Church to enable people to pay their respects.

Among those present were Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Ugah Embas Minister of Transport Datuk Sri Lee Kim Shin; Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak, Dato Sebastian Ting, former Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Patinggi Dr George Chan and former Miri MP Tan Sri Datuk Peter Chin.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is expected to arrive in the afternoon.

Earlier, the Royal Malaysian Air Force flight from Subang touched down at Miri Airport at around 10.40am.

Among those present at the airport were Mutang’s wife Datin Ho May Leng and their children, Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala; Minister for Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Sarawak, Datuk Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom; Baram MP Datuk Anyi Ngau; Lawas MP Datuk Henry Sum Agong; Telang Usan assemblyman Datuk Dennis Ngau; Deputy Minister for Utility and Telecommunications Datuk Liwan Lagang.

Mutang passed away at the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur at 11.46am on Friday.

He had been receiving treatment at the hospital since returning to the country earlier than scheduled from Azerbaijan, where he had been on a working visit.