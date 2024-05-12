No talks for now on vacant Senate President post, says Premier

MIRI (May 12): There will be no discussion for the time being on who Sarawak will nominate to fill the vacant Senate President post, says Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Sarawak Premier said for now, it is important for everyone to first pay their respects to the late Datuk Mutang Tagal before such talks take place.

“We pay our respects first to the late Datuk Mutang Tagal. Once everything is done, then we will discuss about the vacant position,” he told reporters here today.

He was asked whether he has discussed with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on who will take over as Dewan Negara President.

The Premier had earlier arrived at BEM Airport Miri Church to pay his last respects to the late Senate President, where he also personally conveyed his condolences to the family.

Abang Johari, who arrived at 1pm, was greeted by Mutang’s widow Datin Ho May Leng, father Tagal Paran and other family members.

“On behalf of the Sarawak government, we sympathise with the loss of a Sarawakian figure who has contributed a lot to the state and Malaysia.

“We know that the late Datuk Mutang Tagal was the first person from the Lun Bawang race in the Dayak community to be entrusted to become Dewan Negara President.

“For us, we got to know the late Datuk Mutang Tagal in the early 80s, where he became a Member of Parliament in 1982 and the people’s representative looking after the whole of Limbang.

“At that time, his constituency comprised Lawas and Limbang including Bario, and within two terms, he had contributed a lot not only to his area, but also as a Sarawak representative in the Dewan Rakyat,” said Abang Johari.

He added that Mutang was also a senior leader in Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) and although he was no longer a people’s representative, had continued to contribute towards strengthening PBB and also Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“That is why when Tun Pehin Sri Wan Junaidi became the Head of State, we in GPS, after I discussed with our leaders, suggested to the PM that he (Mutang) be nominated to replace Tun Wan Junaidi as Dewan Negara President.

“Unfortunately, he only served for a short time and suffered heart failure,” the Premier said.

Abang Johari said that Sarawak has lost a figure who had contributed a lot to the state.

“Datuk Mutang Tagal was a man of principle who always wanted unity for all the races in a multiracial and multi-religious Sarawak,” he added.