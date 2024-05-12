‘Pekit Bertabuh’ reflects need to preserve Dayak traditional art heritage, says councillor

MIRI (May 12): The return of ‘Pekit Bertabuh’ here signifies the need for all members of the Dayak community to preserve their traditional art heritage, so that it would not be forgotten by the younger generation.

Organised by the Dayak Association of Miri (DAM), the competition took place at Imperial Mall yesterday, and it was divided into the categories of ‘ngajat’ (traditional Iban dance) and traditional musical instruments’ performance.

Councillor Leslie Lau officiated at the opening ceremony, where he represented Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak Datuk Sebastian Ting.

“I hope this traditional cultural competition would always be carried out, so that the younger generation would not forget their heritage.

“This event is also a good way to attract the youths,” said Lau in his speech.

Meanwhile, DAM president Penghulu Wilfred Mac said the ‘Pekit Bertabuh’ was a very popular event in the past.

“Unfortunately, it was stopped.

“Now, we are reviving it, as we want to continue upholding and promoting the Iban traditional arts.

“Moreover, having it during the month of Miri May Fest is making it even more,” he added.