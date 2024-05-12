RM10,000 awaits ‘Pekit Kumang Gawai Dayak Betong 2024’ winner

KUCHING (May 12): The ‘Pekit Kumang Gawai Dayak Betong 2024’ is offering its ‘Kumang’ (winner) RM10,000, while the first and second runners-up, namely ‘Lulung’ and ‘Selinggar Matahari’, respectively, will receive RM8,000 and RM6,000, respectively.

Being the highlight of the division-level Gawai Dayak celebration, the ethnic beauty pageant will be staged on Dewan Sukan Tan Sri Datuk Amar Stephen Kalong Ningkan in Betong this May 18, with the curtain-raiser set at 7pm.

This year, there will be eight finalists, all vying for the crown.

“So far, the Pekit Kumang Betong offers the highest cash prizes in Sarawak.

“It was the same last year,” said one of the event coordinators, Liana Jeman, when contacted by The Borneo Post.

Additionally, she said during the pageant’s final round, the organisers would present RM1,500 to the contestant displaying the ‘Best Ngepan’ (Iban woman’s traditional costume), as well as RM1,500 for each of the other finalists as a consolation prize.

“No finalist will leave the pageant empty-handed,” added Liana.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who is Bukit Saban assemblyman, has been invited as the guest-of-honour at the ‘Mantar Gawai Dayak’ event, with several elected representatives expected to attend.

Meanwhile, several Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) branches, in collaboration with other interested parties, had held their respective ‘Pekit Kumang’ this year as a prelude to Gawai Dayak 2024.

SDNU Kapit and SDNU Kanowit offered RM5,000, RM3,500 and RM2,500 to their respective Top 3 contestants; SDNU Sibu presented RM4,000, RM3,000 and RM2,000; while SDNU Siol Kandis gave away RM3,000, RM2,000 and RM1,000.