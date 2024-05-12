RM848,00 in MRP grants channelled to 89 organisations in Miri

MIRI (May 12): Eighty-nine local organisations received Minor Rural Project (MRP) allocations amounting to RM848,000 at the Senadin Constituency Service Centre in Permyjaya here yesterday.

Minister of Transport Sarawak Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, who is Senadin assemblyman, was present to hand over the cheques to representatives of the beneficiaries, which included schools, religion-based organisations, as well as village safety and development committees (JKKK).

In a brief remark, Lee said the MRP grant was meant to help the organisations carry out their annual activities.

“It is our hope that their activities would complement the programmes run by the government.

“In this respect, I would like to remind all the recipients to use the financial assistance given by the government wisely, for the benefit of their members and the communities that they serve,” he added.