Sabah FC held to disappointing draw

KOTA KINABALU (May 12): Sabah FC were held to a disappointing scoreless home draw by Penang FC in the Super League opener today.

The Rhinos were clearly not at their best despite having much control at the Likas Stadium, failing to find a way past a stubborn Penang backline.

“We created chances but our the finishing were poor,” said head coach Datuk Ong Kim after the final whistle.

“We were in control but like I said, it was not easy to play against Penang. They came here to get the point and achieved it.

“It is still early but we must make improvement for our next game away to Kelantan (Darul Naim) … we must make sure we do not lose any more points,” added Kim Swee.

Sabah FC went into the game as the clear favourite based on past records but Penang came well-prepared for the season opener.

Kim Swee made a surprise move by including Ramon Machado and Saddil Ramdani in the starting line-up despite both being doubtful as they race against time to be fit after suffering injuries in pre-season.

The attacking duo showed only flashes of their brilliance but could not inspire the Rhinos to victory.

Telmo Castanheira, Stuart Wilkin, Darren Lok and substitute Jafry Chew all had chances but the Penang backline led by central defenders Rafael Vitor and Richmond Tetteh Ankrah stood firm to protect the goal.

Sabah’s best chance came in the dying minute of the match with defender Gabriel Peres’ downward header from point blank range pushed to safety by goalkeeper Sikh Izhan Nazrel Sikh Azman.

“It was a good point … we knew how strong Sabah were at home and I’m pleased with the result.

“The result was not down to Rafael or Richmond alone but also the rest of the team. They played their hearts out and credit to all the players,” said Penang head coach, the former national team forward Akmal Rizal Rakhli.

Meanwhile, a presentation ceremony was held prior to the match where Sabah captain Park Tae Su received the National Football Award (ABK) 2023 trophy from Malaysian Football League board member Joehari Ayub.

The popular South Korean footballer was voted into the Fan XI as one of the top performers in the Super League 2023 season.