Sabah first to invest in Video Assistant Referee technology

KOTA KINABALU (May 12): Sabah is the first state to invest in the Video Assistant Referee system, or better known as VAR, in the country.

In revealing this today, Malaysian Football League (MFL) chief executive officer Datuk Stuart Ramalingam hoped it would contribute greatly to football officiating in the Malaysia League.

According to him, installation of the VAR system at the Likas Stadium was done when Sabah FC qualified for the AFC Cup last year.

“The system that has been installed in Sabah has already been approved by (world football governing body) FIFA.

“The MFL is very thankful for the investment made by Sabah Government,” he told reporters after a MFL meeting with Sabah Sports Board (SSB) here today.

Youth and Sports Ministry permanent secretary Datuk Mansur Asun, SSB general manager Terrance Pudin and MFL board member Joehari Ayub were also present.

Stuart revealed the use of the VAR system at the Likas Stadium could only be implemented expectedly from June onwards.

He explained the VAR system at the Likas Stadium – Goal Sport Video Officiating System – is different from the EVS system that is used in West Malaysia.

“We had a meeting in April in Kuala Lumpur to use two systems in our league. Basically the approval has been given by FIFA to use both.

“From our early observation though, we are confident the existing system in Likas can be implemented in the Malaysian League.

“As we know the users are the referees and they are utilising new technology system that has not been implemented in the league.

“So the referees need adaptation and familiarisation period to ensure that they are comfortable with the utilisation of VAR.

“It has been discussed that we need to conduct familiarisation session with the Goal Sport system in Likas before we can implement it in the league,” he said.

In view of that, the MFL will conduct VAR training sessions for referees during the free FIFA windows, which are in June, September and October, he said.

“We will take the opportunity to conduct the training for referees to adapt to using both the VAR systems,” he added.

Meanwhile, Stuart said the EVS system brought in from Peninsular Malaysia will be used in the Super League match between Sabah FC and Penang FC at the Likas Stadium today.