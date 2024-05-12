Sabah’s forests: A refuge for endangered Sunda Pangolin

KOTA KINABALU (May 12): A groundbreaking scientific study led by a team of local and international researchers highlights a critical sanctuary for the Sunda pangolin (Manis javanica) in the heart of Sabah.

Despite being the most trafficked mammal in the world, Sabah’s natural forests serve as vital refuges that safeguard the survival of this unique species.

The study, published in the Global Ecology and Conservation journal, reveals that about half of Sabah’s land area, approximately 39,530 km², is suitable habitat for the Sunda pangolin.

These areas, however, are under constant threat from poaching, worsened by habitat loss and fragmentation that increases accessibility and vulnerability, alongside the high demand for pangolins.

The researchers conducted the study as part of a statewide High Conservation Value (HCV) assessment, in part for Rare, Threatened, and Endangered (RTE) species. They aimed to identify key areas crucial for the pangolin’s preservation and suggested targeted conservation strategies to protect these ecosystems.

Pangolins are unique among mammals for their scale-covered bodies, which unfortunately make them a target for poachers. These scales, often used in traditional medicine, and their meat, considered a delicacy in some Asian communities, place pangolins at severe risk. The study’s revelation that a significant portion of their habitat is accessible to poachers emphasises the urgency of their plight.

The pangolins’ habitats span across protected and production forests in Sabah. However, the study highlights a worrying fact: 91% of these areas are easily accessed by poachers.

“This accessibility not only facilitates poaching but also hinders the pangolins’ chances for natural recovery,” explained Elisa Panjang, a PhD student at Danau Girang Field Centre and Cardiff University, and the study’s lead author.

The research emphasises the urgent need for enhanced protective measures and effective management strategies.

“Our findings provide a roadmap for where conservation efforts are most needed,” said Professor Benoit Goossens, Director of Danau Girang Fied Centre and a co-author of the study.

“Our study advocates for strict monitoring and law enforcement within these vulnerable habitats to prevent illegal activities and highlights the resilience and adaptability of Sunda pangolins in non-forest habitats, such as oil palm plantations or urban areas. Therefore, conservation efforts need to be boosted, particularly in areas with suitable but unprotected habitats,” added Goossens.

“Expanding Totally Protected Areas and implementing more sustainable land-use practices are crucial,” emphasised Dr Nicola Abram, who led on the mammal species mapping for Sabah’s State level HCV assessment.

“Through important collaborations with institutions and scientists, we have gathered one of the most comprehensive databases on threatened mammals to guide conservation priorities and actions for some of Sabah’s most vulnerable wildlife.”

For more information, read the paper here: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.gecco.2024.e02962.