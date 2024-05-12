SCCCI, MPI to host ‘E-Invoice Seminar’ on May 23 in Sarikei

SIBU (May 12): The Sarikei Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCCI) jointly with the Methodist Pilley Institute (MPI) will host an ‘E-Invoice Seminar’ at Oriental Evermore Hotel in Sarikei on May 23.

SCCCI president Kapitan Ling Dien Yong said the seminar is to be conducted by Tie Sui Ling from 9am to 11am.

All SCCCI members will be charged RM20 per pax for entry.

“Those interested to learn more on electronic invoicing are encouraged to attend the seminar,” Ling told The Borneo Post recently.

He added that the contents include the understanding, procedure, and workflow of e-invoices together with the Inland Revenue Board’s (LHDN) latest guidelines.

“The seminar will touch on the overview of what is electronic invoicing, what types of e-invoices are there, and what are the benefits of e-invoices,” he said.

Moreover, he said that the seminar will showcase the e-invoice overflow model via MyInvois Portal, e-invoice model via API, and e-invoice for tax purposes.

Electronic invoicing will be implemented in phases by the Unity Government starting from August this year.

For more information, contact Madam Wong on 0111-862 7983 or Mr Hii on 0112-6899 2123; or MPI corporate training on 0115-556 8859.