Take care of residents to avoid division within longhouses, Temenggong urges Tuai Rumah

SIBU (May 12): Iban community leader Temenggong Stanley Gramong said the problem of division within longhouses happens a lot in this district.

He said they have received many reports on this issue due to conflicts between Tuai Rumahs and their residents.

“I urge the Tuai Rumah to always take good care of your residents. Your task is to take care of them and not let division within longhouses continue as it does not benefit anyone.

“Get along well and guide your residents. If possible, solve this problem as soon as possible so it does not get worse to the point we have to resolve it,” he said.

He was speaking at a ‘Majlis Pemimpin Bersama Rakyat’ organised by the Sibu district Iban community leaders and Ketua Kaum in collaboration with the Bukit Bedega Village Security and Development Community (JKKK)at Rh Dawi Ringgil, Sungai Pasai near here today.

The event was officiated by Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) councillor Kevin Lau and also present were Bukit Bedega JKKK chairman Tuai Rumah Dawi Ringgil, Penghulu Eddy Jemat and other guests.

Stanley said the division of longhouses has become a major problem in this district.

“it is our responsibility to receive any complaints regarding problems at the longhouse level but we try to solve them step by step. If possible, this problem can be avoided,” he said.

He also said the problem of drug abuse has also started spreading to rural areas.

Thus, he urged the Tuai Rumah to always observe the behaviour of youths in their longhouse.

“Now in the longhouses there are many youths and this drug problem has been seen coming to the longhouses.

“Tuai Rumah should be vigilant and take note of this matter and make a complaint through the right channels for us to fight this drug menace,” he added.

That aside, Stanley also urged the Tuai Rumah to maintain unity and harmony with the community leaders.