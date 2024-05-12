TVET offers alternate path to achieve career aspirations, says S’wak education minister

KUCHING (May 12): Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) offers an alternative avenue for students to achieve their aspirations in their respective career field, said Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

The state Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister said there were many success stories of students who completed TVET education and managed to become ‘job creators’ as well as securing international recognition for their works in the industry.

“One example was Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) alumni Franklin Lingga Abun who completed a mechanical and manufacturing engineering programme,” he said when officiating at the Sarawak TVET Carnival 2024 held at Serian Conference Centre yesterday.

Roland explained the Sarawakian had set up his own company and developed an application that adopted an artificial intelligence algorithm system. His expertise eventually led him to being selected to participate in research with a major company based in Europe.

“My ministry had also sponsored Franklin to Finland to present his innovation based on a mathematical model to industry players and higher learning institutions back in 2022,” he added.

As a result, Roland said the Sarawak government, through his ministry, is expanding access to quality education for Sarawakians as well as promoting TVET education to the local community and fostering industrial partnerships to offer skills training that meet the demands of the market.

“The Sarawak government also aspires to develop an innovative ecosystem that is conducive in Sarawak to attract young talents and spur the growth of the economy.

“Mastering TVET education is crucial for the younger generation to cope with a world that is increasingly shaped by AI (artificial intelligence) and industrial revolution 4.0.,” he stressed.

Among those in attendance were deputy minister Datuk Francis Harden Hollis, Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Deputy Minister Datuk Martin Ben, Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus and Tabung Ekonomi Gagasan Anak Sarawak (Tegas) chief executive officer Udin Bujang.