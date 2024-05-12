Two brothers suffer minor injuries in collision near Lanang Bridge

SIBU (May 12): Two brothers suffered minor injuries after the car they were travelling in collided with a five-tonne lorry near Lanang Bridge area here today.

Sibu Civil Defence Force (APM) in a statement said they were alerted about the incident at 9.04am and a team was dispatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the APM team was informed by members of the public that two victims were injured in the incident.

“One of the victims sprained his left leg while another sustained an open wound on his forehead,” the statement said.

It added both victims aged 18 and 23 were later sent to Sibu Hospital for further treatment.

The Sibu APM ended the operation after ensuring the situation at the scene was safe and under control.