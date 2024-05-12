Uggah: Gawai perfect platform to showcase rich tapestry of Dayak cultures, traditions to the world

KUCHING (May 12): The upcoming Gawai Dayak celebration should serve as a perfect platform to showcase the rich tapestry of the Dayak traditional cultures and traditions to the world, said Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The Deputy Premier said the Dayak community should take this opportunity to showcase traditions that remained less exposed.

“Concerted and committed efforts should be made to preserve our oral traditions such as the ‘Biau’ (blessing chant), the ‘Renung’ (traditional belief or recreational chants) and the ‘Pengap’ (invocatory chant),” he said when officiating at a pre-Gawai Dayak gathering organised by the Spaoh Tuai Rumah Association in Betong last night.

Uggah called upon the Dayak community to join hands in organising competitions for their ‘Pesaka Besai’, which is their important cultural inheritance.

He also suggested ‘Ngajat’ dance competitions be organised as part of the pre-Gawai Dayak programmes in conjunction with the Gawai Dayak celebration in the future.

“We can then invite the winners to perform during the main gathering. In this way, we can contribute to preserving and passing our traditions onto our future generations,” he said.

Uggah, who is also Bukit Saban assemblyman, was glad to note that the Iban traditional martial art ‘Kuntau’ is still finding its place among the youths.

He called upon the Dayak community to see the coming Gawai Dayak celebration as an opportunity for them to further enhance and strengthen their ties and friendship with all other Malaysians.

“In this way, we all can remain very united to allow the country to enjoy even stronger stability for progress and continued prosperity,” he said.

Meanwhile, Betong MP Dr Richard Rapu reminded longhouse chiefs that they must fulfil their roles as the grassroots leaders and the bridge between the people and the government.

“Do continue to equip yourselves with more knowledge and skills to cope with the many changes coming our way,” he said.

He added that they could become Internet savvy so as to pick up more know-how via technologies.

At the function, Uggah and Dr Richard pledged grants RM20,000 and RM15,000, respectively in aid of the Spaoh Tuai Rumah Association