Uggah: PM Anwar expected to grace state-level Gawai Dayak Festival 2024 celebration in Kuching

KUCHING (May 12): The state-level celebration for the forthcoming Gawai Dayak Festival 2024 will be held at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here on June 22, said Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The Deputy Premier, who is also the organising chairman said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to grace the festive gathering.

Uggah said the state-level Gawai Dayak 2024 organising committee has also extended invitations to Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said this when officiating at a pre-Gawai Dayak gathering organised by the Spaoh Tuai Rumah (Longhouse Chiefs) Association in Betong last night.

Among those present was Spaoh Tuai Rumah Association chairman Joseph Suat.