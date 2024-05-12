Unimas targets to produce 400 medical doctors by 2030, says vice chancellor

KUCHING (May 12) Sarawak is expected to produce around 400 medical doctors through Universiti Malaysia Sarawak’s (Unimas) medical programme by the year 2030, said the university’s vice chancellor Prof Dr Ahmad Hata Rasit.

He said the programme, which was implemented in 2017, saw 38 students from the first phase successfully completing the five-year course last year.

“This is Unimas’ efforts in contribution to the demand of medical doctors needed in Sarawak,” he told reporters when met after the opening ceremony of ‘Jom Masuk U’ (JMU) Sarawak Zone here today.

Launching the event was Deputy Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Datuk Dr Annuar Rapa’ee, who represented minister Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

Ahmad Hata said under the second phase of this programme, there are a total of 40 students.

“Every year, our intake for this programme is 40 students but if it is insufficient, we will enrol more students in the next intake.

“Our target is to produce around 400 medical doctors by the year 2030,” he said.

He added that this initiative was part of the Sarawak government’s commitment to ensure that the state provides the best health services.

On another matter, Ahmad Hata said Unimas is committed in encouraging school leavers to pursue higher education in line with its aspiration as a university that empowers the community towards universal sustainability.

As such, he called on students, parents, teachers, school administrators and the public not to miss the opportunity to attend and participate in JMU programmes that were being held.

“I believe that through JMU, visitors will have the opportunity to enquire about programmes, admission procedures, financial loans or other information they have about courses and the university,” he said.