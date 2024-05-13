4th Edition of Harbour Hustle and Energy Run a success, attracts 600 runners

BINTULU (May 13): The fourth edition of the Harbour Hustle and Energy Run event held recently was a huge success.

The annual sports charity event was organised by Harbour Club under Harbour Link Group Berhad.

Its spokesperson said a portion of the proceeds raised from the run were donated to four non-government organisations (NGOs) here, namely Advocacy Association of Early Childhood Educators Bintulu (AECE), Street Animal Rescuers Association (Sara), Peryatim and St John Ambulance-KPS Haemodialysis Centre Bintulu (Station 10).

“This is part of our company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities,” she said, adding this year’s event attracted 600 runners.

She added the run focused on six areas, namely employee wellbeing; team cohesion; community involvement; CSR; Sany product promotion; and NGO fundraising.

The run was officially launched in 2016 and the third edition was held in 2018.