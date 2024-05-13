Agrobank receives S’wak Micro Credit Scheme additional funds worth RM4 mln from state govt

KUCHING (May 13): Agrobank has received Sarawak Micro Credit Scheme additional funds worth RM4 million from the Sarawak government.

The handover ceremony was held in conjunction with the Agrobank Sarawak branch’s festive open house at a hotel here recently, according to a press release today.

Agrobank president and chief executive officer Datuk Tengku Ahmad Badli Shah Raja Hussin said: “Such additional funds channelled by the state government will be benefiting the B40 group and local entrepreneurs in Sarawak, and empowering micro-entrepreneurs and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).”

He said Agrobank is committed to not only allocating funds to the agricultural sector but also offering financing services to the service sector especially those contributing to the food chain system.

According to him, the additional funds will open up more opportunities for players in various industries, including agriculture and fisheries in Sarawak to help boost the national economy.

On hand to present the cheque was SMEs advisor to the Ministry of International Trade and Investment Dato Sri Mohd Naroden Majais while Tengku Ahmad received for Agrobank.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, who is also Minister for Trade International and Investment witnessed the handover ceremony.

Agrobank and its strategic partner Sarawak State Farmers Organisation have been collaborating in developing the agriculture fisheries industries in Sarawak.

Sarawak Micro Credit Scheme is a financial assistance in terms of soft loans to the B40 entrepreneurs, small and micro enterprises.

For more information on the Sarawak Micro Credit Scheme, visit Agrobank’s website www.agrobank.com.my or Agrobank Sarawak branch.