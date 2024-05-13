Monday, May 13
Azerbaijan Ambassador pays last respects to Mutang, commends bilateral relations

By Philip Kiew on Sarawak
Dadudov signing the condolence book at Mutang’s funeral service at BEM Canada Hill Church.

MIRI (May 13): The Azerbaijan Ambassador to Malaysia Irfan Davudov expressed his country’s appreciation and respect for the late Senate President Datuk Mutang Tagal as they met to establish bilateral ties between both countries.

“I’m here to express my utmost respect to the late Datuk Mutang Tagal,” he said when met by reporters at BEM Canada Hill Church today.

The two first met last month during Mutang’s inaugural visit to Azerbaijan as he led the Malaysian delegation to attend the 6th World Forum on International Dialogue in Baku.

Dadudov fielding questions from reporters after the funeral service.

Prior to the forum, Mutang paid a courtesy call on the Republic of Azerbaijan’s president, prime minister, and Azerbaijan Parliament Speaker and also attended various meetings with industry players there.

“I think he contributed very considerably to the development of Azerbaijan-Malaysia bilateral relations,” Dadudov remarked.

Mutang fell ill during the working visit and had been receiving treatment at the National Heart Institute since returning to Malaysia from Azerbaijan, and sadly passed away on Friday.

