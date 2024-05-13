Cascading dam potential seen in Katibas tributary, says minister

KUCHING (May 13): A tributary in Katibas has been identified as having the potential for the development of cascading power generators, says Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Sarawak Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi.

In this regard, he said Sungai Bangkit could augment other river sources in Kapit that had been identified as being likely to boost power generation in the state.

“Last week, Deputy Minister Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi mentioned 11 (river basins), but there’s a tributary in Katibas called Sungai Bangkit.

“So now, there are 12 altogether,” he told reporters during a press conference at the Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) Complex today.

Julaihi also said Sungai Bangkit had been proposed for the implementation of the cascading dam project because the local representative there had indicated the interest.

“In fact, it’s a written request from the local representative in the area.

“This (listing of Sungai Bangkit for the development of cascading dams) is based on an official request – it’s not just casually suggested.”

Last Friday, Dr Abdul Rahman said 11 river basins had been identified as potential areas to be developed for the cascading dam project in Sarawak.

According to him, these river basins are mostly located in Kapit, where five rivers had been identified to be up for development to raise power generation in the state.

“The other basins are in Miri, and Limbang,” he said during the DUN sitting’s question-and-answer session.

The river basins in Kapit are Sungai Gaat, Sungai Belaga, Sungai Danum and Sungai Balui, while Sungai Tekalit is in the nearby area of Katibas.

In Miri, they are Sungai Tutoh, Sungai Tinjar and Sungai Baram, while in Limbang Division, the river basins are Sungai Trusan and Sungai Lawas in Lawas, and Sungai Limbang.

Dr Abdul Rahman was responding to a question from Azizul Annuar Adenan (GPS-Tanjong Datu) who had asked about the number of applications for the cascading dam project that the ministry had received.

Dr Abdul Rahman also said a study on the potential of developing the cascading dams in the areas was being conducted by the state government, together with Sarawak Energy Bhd.

“For a start, Sungai Gaat has been selected as a pilot project to study the sustainability of the implementation of cascading power sources,” he said, but was quick to add that the project would only be implemented with the consent of the local communities.

Dr Abdul Rahman also suggested members of the august House to submit written applications to the ministry regarding their interest in implementing the cascading dam project in their respective constituencies.

“Several elected representatives have only presented verbal suggestions for the project to be implemented in their constituencies,” he added.