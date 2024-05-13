CIMB Securities aims for high single-digit market share increase by year-end

KUALA LUMPUR (May 13): CIMB Securities Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of CIMB Investment Bank Berhad, aims for a high single-digit market share increase by the end of the year.

This is in support of the government’s development goals and ecology while boosting Malaysian capital markets.

A statement said CIMB Group aims to enhance its in-house capabilities, complement its wholesale banking business in Malaysia, provide innovative solutions, integrate stockbroking and equities services, and create value for institutional and corporate clients through its ‘one bank approach’.

During the official launch of CIMB Securities on May 10, Finance Minister II Senator Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan said Malaysia remains a top regional capital market due to enhanced investor confidence and government budgetary measures.

He said Malaysia’s economy is reviving due to strong foundations and dedication to implementing the Madani economic reform programme.

Hence, institutional stakeholders should catalyse capital market expansion to advance the country’s economy.

“I’m glad CIMB is boosting the economy. I am convinced it would strengthen Malaysia’s capital markets ecosystem,” he said.

He anticipates increased participation from institutional stakeholders and financial institutions to make Malaysia an attractive investment destination for both foreign and local investors as our economy continues to grow.

Among those present at the launch were CIMB Group chairman Datuk Mohd Nasir Ahmad, Group CEO Datuk Abdul Rahman Ahmad, Group Wholesale Banking co-chief executive officer Novan Amirudin, and CIMB Securities CEO Ruzi Rani Ajith.

Novan stated that CIMB Securities’ market entry enhances the group’s ecosystem, providing a more comprehensive wholesale banking value proposition and improved customer service through a ‘one bank’ approach.

“We are proud to be the leading agency for arranging trades in and out of Malaysian capital markets. Our planned and tiered approach outlines a future roadmap, initially focusing on wholesale and then retail and wealth segments.

“We will partner with international and regional players to provide clients with global content and ideas without the expense of local teams. We invest in technology to ensure timely business growth.

“Our goal is to build partnerships in both developed and regional markets, fostering growth, resilience, and flexibility. We combine global insights with localised experience at CIMB Securities to provide complete and contextualised market intelligence,” he said.

Novan added CIMB’s unique synthesis provides insights for varied markets, promoting worldwide investment success for clients.

The Malaysian public equities market is now worth RM2 trillion, making it a crucial part of the economy. CIMB Securities, a market leader, collaborates with partners to strengthen and enhance Malaysia’s capital markets.

Through the years, it has introduced innovative ideas to establish sustainable enterprises that can compete globally.

On Feb 8, 2024, CIMB Investment Bank acquired KAF Equities after divesting its remaining stake in the CGS-CIMB JV with CGS International Holdings Limited (originally known as China Galaxy International Financial Holdings Limited) (“CGI”) in December 2023.

Since acquiring KAF Equities, CIMB Securities has achieved considerable progress with its formidable talent, expertise, and innovation.

In January 2024, it ranked 22nd in the Bursa Broker Ranking with a 0.7 per cent market share before the takeover.

As of March 2024, its market share has increased to 4.54 per cent, ranking ninth.

In its first two months, CIMB Securities has facilitated RM6.3 billion in block deals, including ANZ’s RM2.1 billion sell-down of AmBank, the largest equity block sale in Malaysia since 2017.