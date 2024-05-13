EPF members throng fund’s Sibu office following creation of Akaun Fleksibel (Video)

SIBU (May 13): A huge crowd thronged the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) office here well before 7am today, although it only opened at 8.30am.

This followed the EPF’s move to automatically restructure accounts into Akaun Persaraan, Akaun Sejahtera, and Akaun Fleksibel on Saturday.

As of noon, there was still a long queue, with some members opting to sit near the five-footway of the premises opposite the EPF office.

EPF staff members later cordoned off certain areas with a tape for better crowd control.

Forestry surveyor Dickson Matthew, 38, is currently back on holiday from his job in the Solomon Islands.

“I heard about this Akaun Fleksibel and so took the opportunity during this break to get my contact details updated.

“This is because I have intention to withdraw some money from this account,” he said.

Former serviceman Ricky John came from Sibu Jaya to sort out his Akaun Fleksibel.

“I hope to withdraw some money from Account 3 to help up with some spending during the coming Gawai Dayak Festival,” he said.

Housewife, Tina Kasau, 43, said she came from Rantau Panjang.

“I have changed my phone number and so I am here to get my contact details updated,” she said.

Tina added she needed to withdraw funds from the third account for her expenses.

EPF explained in a statement that Akaun Fleksibel is a new account that provides flexibility for short-term financial needs, where savings in this account can be withdrawn at any time according to members’ needs.

From May 11, all EPF members under the age of 55 would have their accounts restructured into three accounts – Akaun Persaraan, Akaun Sejahtera, and Akaun Fleksibel.

Balances in Account 1 and Account 2 would remain in Akaun Persaraan and Akaun Sejahtera respectively, while Akaun Fleksibel would start with a zero balance.

Members aged 55 and below have until Aug 31, 2024 to use a one-time option to transfer part of their savings from Akaun Sejahtera as an initial amount for Akaun Fleksibel.

