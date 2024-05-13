Five associations to safeguard children in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (May 13): In a significant step towards ensuring the well-being and future of children in Sabah, five prominent associations, namely Persatuan Tadika Sabah (PTS), Persatuan C.H.I.L.D, Advocates for Non-Discrimination and Access to Knowledge (ANAK), Partners of Community Organizations in Sabah (PACOS) and Persatuan Perkhidmatan Taska Sabah (PPTS), have come together to form a collaborative council. The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing ceremony took place on May 6.

The primary objective of this collaborative council is to advocate for the importance of child safeguarding and protection in Sabah.

By working together, the council aims to establish a coordinated approach, develop and implement child safeguarding policies, raise awareness, promote education, and foster a culture of child protection across the state.

Sabah has been identified as one of the top three states in Malaysia with the highest number of reported cases of child abuse.

The council, led by newly appointed chairman Sonia Chin of PTS, seeks to address this critical issue and protect the most vulnerable members of society.

“It is about time Sabahans stood up for the children of Sabah,” commented Sonia. “We must take proactive measures to protect and safeguard our children, who are the future generation of Sabah.”

The collaborative council is poised to serve as a beacon of hope, a platform for change, and a unifying force in the pursuit of child safeguarding and advocacy in Sabah.

It is a significant step towards creating a safer, more secure, and nurturing environment for all children in the state.