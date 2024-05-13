Five pupils make Sarawak proud at int’l maths challenge

KUCHING (May 13): Five pupils from three schools in Sarawak brought home gold, silver and bronze awards from the recently-concluded World Mathematics Competition (WMC) 2024 Malaysia, held at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) in Johor Bahru.

Lincoln Tie from St Joseph’s Private School and Aadra Fatihah Mohd Dzulkarnaen from SK Datuk Haji Abdul Kadir Hassan emerged triumphant in the Level 2 category, while Lincoln’s elder siblings Maximilian and Lorelle – also in the same school – bagged silver and bronze medals for Level 5 and Level 6 categories, respectively.

Muhammad Ayden Reza Mohd Syazrul Afandi from SK Siol Kanan also contributed a bronze award from the Level 3 category.

The five Sarawakians were among 10 who hauled medals for Malaysia in this year’s WMC.

In a press conference held at Pustaka Negeri Sarawak yesterday, Sakamoto Maths Malaysia owner and director Haikal H. Zin said following the success in Johor Bahru, these 10 children will represent Malaysia at next year’s edition of WMC in Malang, Indonesia.

He also said the ‘Hotmaths Challenge’ event, based on the Mathematics Higher Thinking Skills (KBAT), would also be held as a platform to scout more pupils to represent Malaysia for the competition, as well as to give them better exposure.

“With the Malaysians’ participation in the event mostly using their own pocket money, we also seek sponsorships from individuals or companies to enable these pupils to attend the competition.”

The WMC began in 2003 in Singapore with the objective of challenging, encouraging and developing all mathematically-gifted students.

“We gather mathematically-gifted pupils onto a platform, and they can compete within that healthy, competitive and challenging platform to showcase their mathematical prowess.

“The questions in the competition those of Higher Order Thinking Skills (HOTS) type, where they are non-routine mathematical problems that contain elements of analysis, evaluation and creation – and the questions do not involve arithmetic.

“There are not so many questions. However, they are all in the form of problems (that need to be solved), which is quite complex and difficult.”

Haikal said all the questions were prepared by renowned Japanese lecturer and founder of Sakamoto Seminar Inc, Dr Hideo Sakamoto, who invented the ‘Sakamoto Method’ for mathematical problem-solving.

“Dr Sakamoto and his team have been training students for the Nada Junior High School entrance examination for almost five decades.

“The Nada Junior High School ranks No 1 in Japan, and is well-known for its severe entrance examination,” he added.

Organised by Sakamoto Educational System Pte Ltd, WMC is an annual event that takes place in several countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam.