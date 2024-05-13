Kapit to get 5G connectivity boost in June, set to benefit 30,000 folks in district

SIBU (May 13): The Kapit District Council (KDC) tower will have 5G connectivity this June 15, set to benefit some 30,000 people in the district.

According to federal Deputy Digital Minister Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong, the preliminary works have already been carried out by Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), which will bring its facilities from Kuala Lumpur to Kapit.

“We are working with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the telco (telecommunications Company) so that the cable would be ready for installation on the KDC tower. It (network) should be able to cover a 5km radius area.

“This is a development that we desire for the interior areas like Kapit, so that efficiency in terms of 5G Internet speed can facilitate the coordination of administrative work in this division.

“Now we have 4G (coverage in Kapit) but it is not strong. The deadline for the 5G installation is June 15 the latest; if possible, it would be ready a little earlier,” he said when met at the Kapit Division’s ‘Pengerami Mantar Gawai Dayak 2024’ event on Saturday night.

The Hulu Rajang MP said he had also applied for the installation of 5G in Belaga, in view of the town having a hospital and the administration was facing certain limitations in the 4G coverage.

“Belaga also has (hydro) energy like those in Bakun and Murum,” he added.

Works Minister and Kapit MP Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi also attended the ‘Pengerami Mantar Gawai Dayak 2024’ event.