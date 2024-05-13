Kuching Division overall winner of dept’s annual Quran event

BINTULU (May 13): Kuching Division was declared the overall winner of the Health Department Sarawak’s 44th Tilawah Al-Quran (Recitation of the Quran), where the grand finale was staged at the civic centre here on Saturday.

Standing out among all the ‘qaris’ (male Quran reciters) was Boestamam Majid who represented Perkip Kuching Health Office, while Siti Maisarah Yahya of Perkip Sarikei Hospital was adjudged the ‘Best Qariah’ (female Quran reciter).

The two were among 16 reciters who made it to the finals.

In the ‘nasyid’ (religious song) competition, the Shoutun Najwan of Perkip Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) outperformed the other 13 groups representing various Perkip branches from all over the state.

Health Department Sarawak deputy director (Medical) Dr Azlee Ayub officiated the closing ceremony and presented the prizes.

Other than the ‘tilawah’ and ‘nasyid’ programmes, there was also a seminar on ‘Importance of Instilling Noble Values’ held earlier that day.

Last Friday, a seminar titled ‘Bersatu Teguh, Bercerai Roboh’ (United We Stand Strong, Divided We Fall) was conducted by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim), with its Islamic affairs officer Mohammad Shahtella Montel facilitating the session.