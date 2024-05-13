Kuching, Samarahan hawkers body ready to adopt e-invoicing

KUCHING (May 13): Members of the Kuching and Samarahan Hawkers and Traders Association (KSHTA) are ready to take up electronic invoicing (e-invoicing), in complying with the wish of the principal organisations, namely the Federation of Sarawak Hawkers Association, and the Federation of Hawkers and Petty Traders Association Malaysia.

This was stated by KSHTA chairman Chang Hot Chai during the association’s 47th annual general meeting (AGM) at Satay House Restaurant here Sunday.

“However, it is my hope that the policy would not affect members’ business viability, in view of the increase in the compliance cost,” he said, acknowledging that the Unity Government would implement the e-invoicing policy in phases starting from August.

Meanwhile, the date of the KSTHA AGM coincided with Mother’s Day, observed every year on the second Sunday of May, and thus, the association held a get-together at Satay House Restaurant to celebrate the special occasion.

Also present were KSTHA advisors Dato Sim Kiang Chiok and Pui Siong Wui, secretary Tan Phuey Huea, and treasurer Pung Siok Eng.

In a separate development, the Sarikei Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Methodist Pilley Institute will jointly conduct an ‘E-Invoice Seminar’ at Oriental Evermore Hotel in Sarikei this May 23.