Lee: 9,095 students have benefited from free school bus programme

KUCHING (May 13): The Yayasan Sarawak Free School Bus programme has benefited 9,095 students since it was introduced, said Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

According to him, the programme has been introduced in Kuching, Miri and Sibu and there are plans for it to be expanded to other parts of the state.

“Following the success of the Yayasan Sarawak Free School Bus programme in Kuching, Miri and Sibu, my ministry together with Yayasan Sarawak is planning to expand the programme to other parts of Sarawak.

“As of April 2024, this free school bus programme has benefited 9,095 students, especially from B40 families,” he said in his ministerial winding-up speech.

He also said the programme currently involves 61 schools and 116 operators in Kuching, Sibu and Miri.

Meanwhile, as a continuous effort in digitisation, Lee informed that the ‘My Yayasan System’ programme was implemented recently in Sibu Division, starting April 1.

“This system has already been used since 2023 in Kuching and Miri and my ministry will expand this programme to Limbang Division in the third quarter of 2024 and other parts of the state in stages.”

The introduction of Yayasan Sarawak’s digitalised electronic card, My Yayasan System, in Kuching and Miri divisions have helped it to track the actual number of students in this programme who are from the B40 group.

In other developments, Lee said his ministry’s main initiative in changing urban traffic management involves the integration of smart traffic lights through the Sydney Coordinated Adaptive Traffic System (SCATS) to significantly improve transport efficiency and safety throughout the city.

“These smart traffic signals, driven by real-time data and AI (Artificial Intelligence) capabilities, enable adaptive signal timing to facilitate traffic routes, shorten travel times and improve overall safety,” he said.

However, he said the success of the plan depends on strong teamwork between the municipal councils, transport agencies and law enforcement.