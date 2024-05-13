Lee: Overall progress of KUTS Phase 1 at 20.65 pct as of April 2024

KUCHING (May 13): The overall progress of Kuching Urban Transportation System (KUTS) Phase 1, including consultation works, studies and physical works, stands at 20.65 per cent as of April 2024, said Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin

He revealed KUTS’ capital expenditure has reached RM623 million, which reflects the financial commitment to advancing the project with a particular emphasis on the Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) project.

“The ground foundation work for the Rembus Depot as the central hub for the ART system’s operations and administration is currently ongoing and is anticipated to be completed the Quarter 3 of this year.

“The other infrastructure works tender under KUTS Phase 1 is for the construction of the Rembus Depot and associated works, which encompass mechanical and infrastructure workshops; hydrogen refuelling facilities; a test track; an administration building; an operations control centre; as well as a stabling yard.

“The contract for this works package was awarded on Dec 8, 2023 with a sum of RM260 million,” he said in his ministerial winding up speech at the Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting here today.

Lee said in addition, the infrastructure works package tender for the KUTS Blue Line Package 1 from Rembus to Stutong was awarded on Nov 10, 2023 with a contract sum of RM586.61 million.

He added the Red Line Package from Kuching Sentral to Pending was awarded on Dec 8, 2023 with a contract sum of RM943 million.

“The timeline for the KUTS Phase 1 project will be implemented in stages. The Blue Line Package 1, which covers Rembus to Riveria, is targeted for completion by the end of Quarter 4, 2025.

“The entire Blue Line and Red Line are scheduled to be completed by the end of Quarter 4, 2026. Lastly, the Green Line is slated for completion by the end of Quarter 4, 2027,” he said.

Commenting on the outcome of the ART engineering run and proof-of-concept (POC) exercise, Lee revealed that a significant milestone was achieved with the arrival of the ART prototype vehicle in Sarawak in August last year.

Following this, the prototype underwent a POC exercise on the Samarahan-Kuching Expressway in early November 2023, which offered stakeholders a firsthand experience of the ride and a glimpse into the future of public transport in Sarawak.

The POC exercise ended on Dec 20, 2023 and marked a significant step forward in the advancement of an innovative transport solution in the region.

“During the POC exercise, we hosted ministers and senior officers from both the federal and state governments, EU ambassador, Penang’s Chief Minister and delegation as well as Selangor’s Executive Councillor and delegation.

“Earlie this year, we also hosted several members of the Johor State Legislative Assembly, Johor government and related federal government agencies,” he said.

Meanwhile, on Feb 19 this year the final design of the ART hydrogen vehicle was presented and endorsed by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said production of the first batch of the ART vehicle has begun, with an expected delivery by the end of Quarter 3, 2024.

Subsequently, the remaining 37 sets of ART vehicles will be delivered progressively towards the completion of the KUTS Phase 1 project.