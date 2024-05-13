Lee: Stable govt reflection of Sarawak’s unity, prosperity

MIRI (May 13): The stable government administration in Sarawak is a reflection of the harmony and stability of the multiracial community in this region, says state Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

He hoped the stability and harmony enjoyed by the community today would continue for the sake of the state’s future development.

“Political stability under the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government at the moment clearly shows that our people are getting various benefits, especially as our revenue increases every year.

“We expect Sarawak’s income to continue increasing in the coming years with various initiatives being made to find new sources of income.

“Therefore, I want our people to continue to unite and support all the policies and initiatives made by the state government and to not be easily influenced by the sweet promises made by outside parties who do not know the true situation in Sarawak,” he said.

Lee said this when officiating the pre-Gawai 2024 celebration dinner organised by Persatuan Wanita Orang Ulu Miri (PWOUM) at Eastwood Valley Golf and Country Club here on Saturday.

Also present at the dinner were PWOUM chairlady Kijan Toynbee, and Datin Esther Balan who is the wife of Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department Datuk Gerawat Gala.

Meanwhile, Kijan in her speech expressed her deepest appreciation to Lee for the support and encouragement given in ensuring all activities planned by the organisation could be implemented successfully.

“Dato Sri’s commitment knows no bounds and he serves everyone regardless of race including the Orang Ulu community.

“By organising this dinner, not only are we celebrating pre-Gawai together but we are also showcasing the various traditional Orang Ulu dances and cultural performances for everyone to appreciate,” she said.

During the dinner, PWOUM presented cash donations to Esther for the recent fire in Bario which razed Gerawat’s ancestral home.