Long-term pass for Peninsular Malaysia men not valid after wife has died, DUN told

KUCHING (May 13): Peninsular Malaysia men who are widowed (divorced or wife has died) can apply for other suitable long-term pass facilities if they intend to continue living in Sarawak, said Minister in the Premier’s Department Dato Sri John Sikie Tayai.

He explained the long-term social visit pass issued by the Immigration Department of Sarawak under the policy for couples would no longer be valid once they divorced or one of them had died.

“They can apply for other suitable long-term pass facilities such as employment pass or temporary work visit pass if working in Sarawak. For those aged 60 and above, they can apply for a long-term social visit pass facility under the elderly policy,” he said in his ministerial winding-up speech.

He also said if they remarried to another Sarawakian, they can re-submit their application for a long-term social visit pass under the couple policy.

Sikie was replying to Violet Yong (DAP-Pending) who had in her debate speech last week suggested a policy allowing West Malaysian or Sabahan husbands to continue staying in Sarawak after their Sarawakian spouses had passed on, especially when there are children involved.

Yong had said she brought up this issue because a West Malaysian father with a young daughter born in Sarawak had pleaded for help as he was not allowed to stay on after his Sarawakian wife passed away.

On another matter, Sikie also updated the august House on the latest status of the development of the Foreign Workers Transformation Approach (FWTA) System which is in its final stage of development.

He revealed the FTWA is currently undergoing a pilot test which started in the middle of this January.

“The pilot exercise is expected to end by June 30 and a full-fledged implementation is expected by the year end,” he said.

He explained the FWTA system is expected to expedite the processing time for foreign workers by up to 50 per cent from the current processing time and through digital platforms.

“We can ensure transparency in decision-making and best practices applied to increase customer satisfaction,” he added.