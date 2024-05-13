Malaysian students shine at international robotics tourney

MIRI (May 13): Team Malaysia achieved great feat at the Borneo International Robot Championship (IRT) ‘Robomission Battle LEGO Education SPIKE Prime’, which concluded at Meritz Hotel here on Saturday.

The event involved 149 participants comprising students from Malaysia, Taiwan, China, Macau and Vietnam.

“Dedication, enthusiasm and sportsmanship are truly exemplary, and you have left an indelible mark on this event,” said Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah in his speech, which was read by the deputy minister Datuk Sebastian Ting at the closing ceremony.

The four-day programme was jointly organised by Sasbadi Learning Solution and SMK Chung Hua Miri, with the support of the Ministry of Education.

Malaysia dominated the ‘Elementary School’ and ‘Senior’ categories, where the respective winning teams were Super Hero from Penang, and ‘UP! UP! CHM 05’ (SMK Chung Hua [CF] Miri).

The runners-up were ‘Aichun IA’, ‘SJKCTH’ and ‘Kevin’s Fighter’ in the Elementary School’ category, and ‘HSBP Senior Neobot’, ‘Short Circuit’ and ‘CL Upper B’ in the ‘Senior’ category.

In the ‘Junior’ category, the top team was ‘OFDL RXT’ of Taiwan, while all runners-up were Malaysian teams: ‘HSBP 2’, AKTI Tiger’ and ‘CL Lower C’.

In the ‘RoboSports’, the grand title went to ‘UP! UP! CHM 07 (SMK Chung Hua [CF] Miri), with Taiwanese teams OFDL CPH and OFDL IDK placing respective first and second runners-up, and Malaysia’s SAKTI Pheonix at fourth place.