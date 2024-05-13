Man gets 35 years,12 strokes for killing neighbour

KOTA KINABALU (May 13): The Court of Appeal here on Monday sentenced a man to 35 years’ jail and 12 strokes of the cane for killing his neighbour eight years ago.

Justice Datuk Ravinthran A/L N. Paramaguru, who sat together with Justices Dato’ Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali and Dato’ Dr. Choo Kah Sing, unanimously imposed the sentence on Hibir Azlan, 28, after allowing the appeal on Monday.

Hibir, who was represented by counsel Arthur Borine, was appealing against the death penalty imposed on him by a High Court here.

The appellant had sent a representation to the deputy public prosecutor’s office to have the capital punishment be substituted with custodial sentence and his representation was accepted.

On December 7, 2021, Hibir had been found guilty of a murder charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

The charge stated that he had murdered Jotin Yojunpin, 45, at an unnumbered house at Jalan Garau, Kampung Narandang in Kudat on December 29, 2016.

Eight witnesses were called to testify against Hibir during the prosecution stage while the defence produced two witnesses, including the accused.