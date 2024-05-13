Man jailed two years for transporting illegal immigrants in Lundu

KUCHING (May 13): The High Court here today sentenced a 27-year-old man to two years in jail for engaging in the conveyance of five smuggled immigrants last year.

Judge Leonard David Shim convicted Rehaman Enaj Maheran on his own guilty plea to a charge framed under Section 26J of Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (Atipsom) Act 2007.

The Section provides for a jail term not exceeding five years, or a maximum fine of RM250,000, or both.

Based on the facts of the case, a team of Immigration enforcement personnel conducting Ops Serkap examined a black pickup truck at the Biawak Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security post in Lundu at around 5.45am on April 18, 2023.

Rehaman drove the vehicle carrying five Indonesian named Mazlan Rinaldi, Iwan, Ramadan, Tendi, and Abdul Hasan.

A search conducted by the Immigration Department found that Mazlan and Iwan each had an old record of entry into the country, but there was no record for the other three.

All five immigrants were charged under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and have been sentenced accordingly.

Investigations found that Rehaman transported the five Indonesians and facilitated their entry into Sarawak.

DPP Kong Siew Chuo prosecuted the case, while Rehaman was represented by counsels Steven Beti and Gerald Empaling Donald.