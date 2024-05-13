Media members tour Kapit Division as part of Hawana events

KAPIT (May 13): A total of 10 members of the media, including from Peninsular Malaysia, have toured Kapit Division.

Public Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi, who is Kapit MP, said the tour is in connection with National Journalists’ Day (Hawana), which will be hosted by Sarawak on May 29.

“If you want to know Kapit, you have to come here and experience for yourself what it is like to be among its multiethnic, multireligious, and multicultural community,” he said on Facebook.

He said while the four days and three nights of the event would not be enough to get to know Kapit Division, which is the size of the state of Pahang, he hoped media friends from the peninsula would be able to get a clearer picture of the diversity and harmony there.

“Apart from experiencing the pre-Gawai celebrations and the uniqueness of Kapit town, the media group was also taken to the Nanga Engkuah longhouse in Ulu Katibas, Song, Sarawak, which has been designated as ‘Kampung Angkat Madani’ by the Unity Government,” he said.

He said the six-hour boat trip would certainly be a new experience for media friends.

The village is 50km from Song town and can only be reached by river.

There are three longhouses in the area – Rumah Assan, Rumah Radiah, and Rumah Albert Lajong – with a total population of around 650.

“Of course, there are many plans that have been and will be implemented to improve the quality of life of the residents here.

“Through this Kampung Angkat Madani programme, one of the areas that will be focused on is the construction of a bridge to facilitate access by road, as well as solar street lights.

“Various socioeconomic activities are also being vigorously implemented to improve the living standards of the people here,” said Nanta.

He said the media based in Peninsular Malaysia would hopefully be able to see and feel the current developments in the hinterland of Sarawak, especially in Kapit.