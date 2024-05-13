Mukah set to host three sports for 21st Sukma

MUKAH (May 13): About 800 athletes and officials nationwide will gather in Mukah for the 21st Malaysia Games (Sukma) and Para Sukma 2024 in August, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

According to the Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development, Mukah will be the venue for the three sports of football, netball and judo.

“The athletes will be vying for 20 medals and we have given due attention in terms of providing facilities and venues for the three sports.

“We have sent our athletes not only at the state level competitions but also abroad to give them exposure and experience in preparation for the Sukma and Para Sukma XXI.

“In terms of skills and fighting spirit, they must also focus,” she said as quoted by Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) after officiating the launch of Mukah divisional-level Sukma and Para Sukma XXI Baton Run at Pehin Setiaraja Mukah Square here yesterday.

Fatimah also stressed that Sarawak has a very clear mission and a high commitment to become champions for this edition of Sukma and Para Sukma.

“The last time Sarawak became champion in Sukma was 30 years ago in 1994.

“For Para Sukma, we were champions for 13 times before we lost the title to Sabah in Kuala Lumpur two years ago,” she observed.

Among those present were Deputy State Secretary cum Sukma XXI Sarawak CEO Datu Hii Chang Kee, Balingian assemblyman Abdul Yakub Arbi, Mukah Resident Kueh Lei Poh and Fridah Osman Adenan who is political secretary to Sarawak Premier.