Normah Medical Specialist Centre marks World Hand Hygiene Week, International Nurses Day with events

KUCHING (May 13): Normah Medical Specialist Centre (NMSC) marked World Hand Hygiene Week and International Nurses Day 2024 through a series of events and initiatives aimed at promoting health awareness and celebrating the contributions of healthcare professionals.

NMSC in a release said from May 6 to 10, it had organised a comprehensive week-long campaign and competition focused on hand hygiene.

The initiative, held within the premises of the medical centre, served as a poignant reminder to both healthcare workers and the general public about the criticality of maintaining proper hand hygiene practices.

“The steps to hand hygiene have been around for a very long time and it is never old. However, over the years, most people forgot the steps and the importance of practising hand hygiene.

“We want to bring the message across to everyone, whether in healthcare or not, as a reminder to keep the practice alive and the importance of infection control,” it said.

Through this campaign and competition, NMSC elevated the awareness of hand hygiene among healthcare professionals, patients and visitors.

The medical centre added that in showcasing the knowledge and correct ways to wash hands, healthcare workers highlighted the pivotal role in infection prevention.

“Most people wash their hands with soap and water but do not abide by the proper steps in order to ensure every corner of their fingers are covered.

“Hence NSMC wants members of the public to know that there are proper ways to clean hands,” it said.

A health talk on hand hygiene conducted on May 8 at the Normah Auditorium and led by Nursing Officer Siti Farizan Bali provided attendees with invaluable insights and practical tips for maintaining optimal hand hygiene standards, particularly within healthcare environments.

Meanwhile, NMSC on May 11 hosted a vibrant array of activities within its premises, including the Kuman Hunt, telematch and poco-poco, fostering a sense of community engagement and wellness.

The event also featured a food fair and food truck, adding a festive ambiance to the hospital grounds.

In conjunction with the global observance of International Nurses Day yesterday, NMSC is arranging a special Nurses Day assembly today (May 13) at its auditorium.

“Nurses at NMSC will be gathered in this special celebration to pledge their dedication, compassion and contribution to healthcare.

“As our dedication towards promoting excellence in healthcare, NMSC encourages continuous learning and engagement among its staff members,” it said.