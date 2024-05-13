Rising optimism for S’wak to be 21st Sukma champ

SEMATAN (May 13): Sarawak’s chef de mission for the 21st Malaysia Games (Sukma) Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu is confident of winning the elusive overall championship because the Sarawak government through its various agencies have been working very hard towards that goal.

“I am confident that this is the best opportunity for Sarawak to win the overall championship after 30 years because we are a lot more prepared this time and we have the homeground advantage.

“The added advantage is we want all Sarawakians to support our athletes and that will give a big meaning to us,” he told reporters after closing the second phase of the Sarawak Warrior Camp at Putra Sentosa Retreat Camp here yesterday.

Rentap, who is Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development, pointed to all Sarawakians at Stadium Perpaduan who showed their full support to and motivated local pro boxer ‘Kilat Boy’ in his WBC Asia Silver bantamweight fight against Yuttichai Wannawong of Thailand.

“As Sukma will be held in nine divisions in the state, we have all Sarawakians to support our young athletes in their quest for gold and we want everyone to witness Sukma in their respective divisions,” he said.

According the Layar assemblyman, the final squads of all sports will be known by early July and centralised training will be carried out between June and August in the nine divisions which will host the various sports events. The 21st Sukma will be held from Aug 17-24.

“It would not be an easy task to select the athletes for the short list because the long list of more than 1,200 athletes are all in good spirit and very committed to represent Sarawak.

“After the Gawai Festival, I will be visiting all the venues and training centres where our athletes will be undergoing their training.

“We hope that all the venues after being upgraded or built can be used for training to help our athletes familiarise with the venues,” he added.

Former champions and athletes will also be brought in to motivate the young athletes. The second and final phase of the Sarawak Warrior Camp was from May 9-12 for 287 athletes. The first phase from May 6-9 was attended by 248 athletes.

“We want them to be together and building up the spirit of one Sarawak Team. It doesn’t matter what sports they are and the best thing is that they will remember this camp and be friends for life,” Rentap explained.