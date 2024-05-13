Sagah: Alternative implementation model introduced to expedite repair works of S’wak dilapidated schools

KUCHING (May 13): The federal government has introduced an alternative implementation model to expedite repair works of dilapidated schools in Sarawak, said Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

The Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister said this is while both the Sarawak and federal governments work on the details of the proposed new funding implementation mechanism to repair dilapidated schools in the state.

“Beginning from today (May 13) to May 16, representatives from the Prime Minister’s Department Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) and my ministry, Sarawak Education Department (JPNS), Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak and other Sarawak government departments and agencies are conducting their site visits at eight schools to assess the requirements for repair work projects.

“ICU has graciously made known the availability of allocation for the right projects of up to RM5 million per school, depending on the extent of the works required,” he said when winding up his ministerial speech at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting here today.

He said the selected schools are SMK Agama, Sibu; SK Batu Lintang, Sri Aman; SK Muhibbah, Kuching; SK Sungai Bulu Senangeh, Asajaya; SK Gumpey, Gedong; SK Pelaman Sidunuk, Serian; SK Patung, Serian; and SK Rambungan, Lundu.

“I hope that with the alternative implementation model, repair works could be expedited and yield the best outcome. This may then be replicated at other suitable locations,” he said.

On the devolution and decentralisation of education under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), Sagah said the Ministry of Education (MoE) has agreed on several pivotal points including delegation of authority to Sarawak education director to permit school development projects and educational programmes funded by the Sarawak government or other parties; English as the medium of instruction for Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and

Additional Mathematics at the secondary school level; and agreeing in principle for Sarawak to establish a standardised assessment system for the Dual-Language Programme (DLP) Sarawak.

“The MoE through JPNS will seek advice from my ministry on matters of importance to Sarawak as well as actively involve my ministry in educational project initiation, planning and management to ensure that local circumstances are given due consideration,” he said.

He said for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects at the secondary school level, the medium of instruction in English would commence when the first cohort reaches secondary school in 2026 and would proceed to pure science subjects in 2029, for those who qualify.

“Guided by our Attorney-General Chambers, my ministry and the MoE are currently in the process of formalising these agreed-upon points into circulars and regulations to ensure their adherence and continuity in the future.

“In matters extending beyond the jurisdiction of the MoE such as the recruitment of teachers, waiver for requirement of land alienated to the Federal Land Commission (FLC) for project bidding and approval, and Sarawak to fully implement projects with funding from MoE, the next step is to escalate them to the MA63 Technical Committee, for further direction,” said Sagah.