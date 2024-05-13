Sagah: CRAUN Research carrying out study on sago starch rice

KUCHING (May 13): CRAUN Research is currently carrying out research on formulating rice with starch from sago, said Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

The Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister said this provides an opportunity for the state to address food security while at the same time, diversify sago products.

“Rice, our staple food, can now be formulated with starch from sago. If you do not have a discerning taste, you will not be able to differentiate between ordinary rice and sago starch rice.

“I must commend our scientists and researchers at CRAUN for their efforts,” he said during his ministerial winding-up speech at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting here today.

Later at a press conference, Sagah said CRAUN Research has been carrying out the study for the past two years.

“They’ve been doing it all this while and it’s a breakthrough recently where after trying out everything, they found that one of the products that can be produced from the starch (of sago) is to turn it into rice, which is our staple food,” he said.

He said there are no plans to commercialise this yet as the research is still at the lab stage.

“We will also need a lot of sago first before we can produce the required amount we need.

“As of now, there is not enough sago because we consume them also and it also takes time for sago to grow into its maturity stage,” he said.

Sagah in his speech also touched on research in which Sarawak Biodiversity Centre (SBC) has collaborated with Sarawak Research and Development Council (SRDC) to investigate natural compound in the biodiversity that could prevent viral infection, specifically SARS-CoV-2.

“This discovery not only indicates promising prospects for the future but also underscores its potential financial benefits,” he said.