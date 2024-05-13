Sagah: Sarawak Science Centre’s development reaches 20 pct completion

KUCHING (May 13): The development of Sarawak Science Centre has reached 20 per cent completion, said Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

In his winding-up speech at the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Complex today, he said the Sarawak Science Centre is expected to be opened to the public in the fourth quarter (Q4) of the next two years.

“I am pleased to provide an update on the progress of the Sarawak Science Centre. The development has reached 20 per cent completion, with plans for the centre to be open to the public by Q4 2026,” he said.

Adding on, Sagah said the ministry is currently working with the international company Hüttinger GMBH, a mechanical engineering company based in Germany.

He said the ministry had engaged with Hüttinger GmbH, in Nuremberg for the Sarawak Science Centre project during their visit to Germany last month.

“Last month, I led a delegation to Germany and Switzerland to benchmark against leading science centres in those countries, namely Experimenta, and Technorama.

“My Ministry is determined to ensure that our Sarawak Science Centre meets its standards of excellence.

“Additionally, we had fruitful discussions with Hüttinger GMBH, our appointed manufacturer for the Centre’s exhibits, regarding project timelines and details. We also had the opportunity to visit their factory and gain insights into their operations,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the Sarawak Infectious Disease Centre (SIDC), Sagah said the research entity has forayed into co-developing infectious disease diagnostic kits.

He said despite not having facilities ready, it has developed two diagnostic kits for malaria and tuberculosis.

“Noteworthy progress has been achieved between SIDC and renowned research centres from Western Australia, South Korea, and Germany in terms of knowledge exchange, training and technology sharing including harmonisation of research protocols,” he added.

Sagah also said SIDC has been co-opted as a member of the UK Southeast Asia Vaccine hub.

“Currently, the SIDC is in active discussion with the UK SEA vaccine hub for potential investment in vaccine development, transfer of technology and manufacturing of vaccines in the upcoming SIDC facility,” he added.