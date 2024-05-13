Search launched for two men reported missing while looking for clams in Kota Samarahan

KUCHING (May 13): A search and rescue operation has been launched to locate two men who failed to return home after going out to look for clams in Kota Samarahan.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) identified the victims as 54-year-old Kawi Entinggi from Kampung Batu Gong Kota Samarahan and 42-year-old Adi Alet from Kampung Tanah Putih Endap.

Bomba said they were notified about the incident by the police and personnel from Kota Samarahan fire station were dispatched to the scene.

“The two victims had gone out to look for claims at a project site near Samarahan Sains building at Jalan Tanjong Bako around 12pm on May 12 but they have yet to return home.

“As a result, a missing person report was lodged by the victims’ families today,” it added.

Bomba said both victims could not be contacted as they did not bring their mobile phones along.