Search ongoing for man attacked by croc while fishing in Sri Aman river

KUCHING (May 13): A search and rescue (SAR) operation has been launched for a 32-year-old man who was attacked by a crocodile while fishing with his friends along Sungai Semeruang in Sri Aman yesterday.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), they were notified about the incident at 7.30pm yesterday and the SAR operation was launched at 9.10am today to locate the victim, identified as Lawrence Adi Raynold.

“The victim was attacked by a crocodile at about 5pm when he was out with his three friends to fish along the Sungai Semeruang at Bangkong, Pantu in Sri Aman.

“The travelling time between the (victim’s) longhouse and the scene is about 40 minutes,” it said in a statement.

Bomba said the personnel from the Sri Aman fire station were dispatched to the scene for the SAR operation.

“The SAR team is divided into three groups comprising personnel from the police, Civil Defence Force and villagers to search along the riverbank and water surface,” it added.

The victim has yet to be found as of the time of writing.