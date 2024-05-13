Survey to unearth Maliau Basin’s hidden ecological riches

KOTA KINABALU (May 13): The Maliau Basin Resources and Wildlife Survey, which will take place from May 13 to 26, is set to cement Sabah’s conservation efforts across extensive terrain and unearth Maliau Basin’s hidden ecological riches.

The Maliau Basin Conservation Area (MBCA), renowned for its pristine rainforest and unique biodiversity, is often dubbed Sabah’s Lost World due to its remote and uncharted landscapes.

According to the director of Yayasan Sabah, Dato’ Sri Haji Gulamhaidar @ Yusof bin Khan Bahadar, “Yayasan Sabah Group is currently drafting the third MBCA Strategic Management Plan. Therefore, an extensive wildlife and resource study is underway to gather the latest information on the biodiversity of flora, fauna and animal species in MBCA and its surrounding area.”

The survey’s objectives include compiling essential data for the MBCA Strategic Management Plan, documenting wildlife abundance and distribution, assessing the area’s potential for tourism development and identifying research questions for future explorations.

Gulamhaidar added, “With over 100 participants, including distinguished researchers, government officials and support personnel, we aim to examine every facet comprehensively.”

Nine campsites have been identified for the survey, with participants allocated to ensure comprehensive coverage within a 5km radius.

Spearheaded by the Sabah Wildlife Department, the organising committee comprises distinguished members, including the Sabah Forestry Department, Sabah Parks, HUTAN-KOCP, WWF-Malaysia, Sabah Environmental Trust, Sabah Tourist Guides Association and universities.

This survey is the second iteration, following the initial survey conducted in 2013.

After the survey concludes, a seminar will spotlight the findings.

“This initiative will culminate in a comprehensive report, aiding in the formulation of the third MBCA Strategic Management Plan. We aim to review the existing management plan and explore new methodologies meticulously. This will be achieved through a collaborative approach, ensuring diverse perspectives for the benefit of both nature and humanity,” concluded Gulamhaidar.